Realme X2 Pro with 90Hz display set to launch on October 15; check out expected price, specifications

Realme is all set to launch a new Realme X2 Pro smartphone with Snapdragon 855+ SoC on October 15 at 10 am (1:30pm IST) in Madrid, Spain. Realme X2 Pro will be launched alongside Realme X2 and Realme 5 Pro. Part of the Realme X-series, the X2 Pro was confirmed by Realme China's Product Director Wang Wei Derek on Weibo. The codename for the phone is Super Samurai which means that the upcoming device will be the faster and smoother version of Realme X2.

Realme X2 Pro will be the company's first flagship smartphone and will come with the latest Snapdragon 855+ SoC and a display with a high 90 Hz refresh rate. Other USP's of the device will be the 64MP quad-camera setup and fast charging support. Earlier leaks of Realme X2 suggested that Realme X2 Pro will have a 6.55-inch full-HD display. It will run on ColorOS 6.1, support Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone will come with a decent 3,900mAh battery with support for 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology.

Realme X2 Pro will take on Xiaomi's Redmi K20 Pro for the title of budget flagship smartphone. Ahead of the launch, Realme's Chief Marketing Officer, Xu Qi Chase, showed off the official render of the Realme X2 Pro with quad cameras on the back and also the gradient blue design on its rear panel. The cameras at the back will include a 64MP main snapper assisted by 13MP, 8MP, and 2MP cameras. Selfies and video calls will be handled by a 16MP front camera.

Other than the above-mentioned details not much is known about the Realme X2 Pro. However, it is all but confirmed that Realme X2 Pro will not be a sub-Rs 20,000 phone. There are rumours that the phone will be priced at CNY 3,000 (approximately Rs 30,000) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

Earlier, Realme XT was also launched with a 64MP primary camera in India. Realme XT is powered by a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor, coupled with 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

Edited By: Udit Verma

