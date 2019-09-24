Realme X2 Vs Realme XT - Price, specs, features compared

Realme is launching new smartphones almost every month in India and the next in line is the Realme X2. Oppo's sub-brand Realme unveiled the Realme X2 in China which is a successor to Realme XT that was launched in India earlier this month. The X2 will be yet another Realme device with quad-camera setup. The Realme X2 is quite similar to the Realme XT in terms of design and colour scheme. The differences, however, lie in the chipset, battery and cameras. Let's take a detailed look at both the Realme X series devices.

Realme X2: Realme X2 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC. The phone comes with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM options. For optics, the new Realme X series phone comes with the quad-camera setup, placed vertically. There is a 64-MP primary sensor together with an 8-MP secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, 2-MP depth sensor, and a 2-MP sensor for macro shots. For selfies, the Realme X2 has a 32-MP sensor at the front.

Realme X2 has 64GB and 128GB storage option that can be expanded using a micro-USB card. For connectivity, the phone includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For now, the phone is only available in China and prices start at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 15,900) for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. There is also the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option available for CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs. 18,900). The phone is available in two colour options - Pearl Blue and Pearl White colour.

Realme XT: Realme XT was the first smartphone that was launched with a 64MP primary camera in India. Realme XT is powered by a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor, coupled with 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The device comes in three memory configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB in-built storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The in-built storage can be further expanded via microSD card.

Coming back to the camera, Realme XT features a quad-camera setup at the back with 64MP main sensor. The phone also has an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the device has a 16MP selfie camera housed inside a waterdrop notch. Realme XT offers a curved glass design, giving it a premium look. It also comes in two gradient colour options - Pearl Blue and Pearl White.

