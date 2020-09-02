Redmi 9A with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Check out specifications, price

Chinese phone maker Xiaomi's latest offering, the Redmi 9A has been launched in India. The Redmi 9A had made its global debut back in June. The 9A is another addition to the Redmi 9 series, which already includes the Redmi 9 and Redimi 9 Prime. Redmi 9A would be offered an entry-level price point and would be available in three colours - Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue, according to India Today.

Redmi 9A Specifications

Design: The Redmi 9A has a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD Dot Drop display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone has a waterdrop-style notch. The Redmi 9A has thick bezels all around the screen.

Rear Camera: The Redmi 9A has a single-lens rear camera. The 13-megapixel lens has an f/2.2 aperture.

Front Camera: The Redmi 9A has a single 5-megapixel camera on the front with f/2.2 aperture.

User Interface: The dual nano-sim Redmi 9A runs on MIUI 12

Processor: Redmi 9A is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC which works with 3GB or 2GB RAM depending on the variant.

Storage Space and battery: Redmi 9A has a storage space of 32 GB, which can be expanded up to 512 GB with the help of a microSD card. The phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery, which has 10W fast charging feature. Xiaomi has used Enhanced Lifespan Battery (ELB) technology because of which the phone's battery is expected to last 3 years without losing capacity. The phone has a micro-USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Redmi 9A Price

The phone would be available in two variants 2GB + 32GB variant and 3GB + 32GB variant. The 2GB + 32GB variant would be available for Rs 6,799 and the 3GB + 32GB variant would be available for Rs 7,499. The phone will be available for purchase from September 4 onwards at Mi.com, Amazon and Mi Home.

