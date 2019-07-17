Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 to launch in India at 11:30 am today: How to livestream, price in India, specs

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series will finally be launching in India today. Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were launched in China back in May. Xiaomi will also be holding its Mi Pop 2019 fan event on the same day to celebrate its fifth anniversary in India. Redmi K20 Pro was launched in China with flagship-level specifications like an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC along with up to 8GB of RAM. Both the Pro and the regular variant of Redmi K20 series feature Full HD+ 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display that has a 91.6 per cent screen-to-body-ratio, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

How to live stream Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 launch event?

The launch event for Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 will take place at 11:30 am in New Delhi today. The launch event will be streamed on company's official website and its social media channels.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 feature a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a screen-to -body ratio of 91.9%. The Redmi K20 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 855 SoC, backed up by up to 8GB of RAM. On the other hand, Redmi K20 is a budget offering and features a less powerful Snapdragon 730 SoC. The phone has a huge 4000mAh battery, which supports 27W fast charging. Both Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 come with the in-display fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 camera

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a triple camera setup comprising of 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary camera. The other two lenses included a 13MP wide-angle shooter and an 8MP sensor. On the other hand, the triple rear camera setup of the Redmi K20 has a 48-MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor. For selfies, Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 come with a pop-up camera at the front that houses a 20MP camera.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro connectivity and storage options

Connectivity options on both the phones include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They also pack a 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi K20 Pro particularly has 27W fast charging support, while the Redmi K20 has 18W fast charging.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro expected price in India

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro has already been launched in China and the India pricing is expected to be similar to the China prices of the Redmi phones. Redmi K20 Pro is priced at CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 24,900) for the base variant of 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model can be bought for CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 25,900), whereas the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 27,900). There is also the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant that is priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 29,900) in the Chinese market.

