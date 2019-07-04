Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition unveiled with Iron Man themed finish; here're the details

Redmi K20 Pro was launched in China last month and now a new Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition has been unveiled with a customised Iron Man finish, a Marvel-based theme, and more to pay tribute to the Marvel heroes. The new Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition phone comes in a gift box that has an Avengers-themed back cover inside it and has the Avengers logo inscribed on it. The announcement of the new limited edition phone was made on Weibo by Redmi.

The Redmi K20 Pro was launched alongside Redmi K20 in China last month. Specification wise, Redmi K20 Pro has a flagship-level octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC along with up to 8GB of RAM. The Redmi K20 Pro also has pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor a la OnePlus 7 Pro. The new Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition also has similar specs. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with one core clocked at 2.85GHz, three cores at 2.42GHz, and four at 1.8GHz, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM.

Look wise, Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition sports a black finish that replicates the Iron Man mask, a Blue-coloured back cover that is designed in the Avenger's theme. Xiaomi is yet to reveal the price and availability details of the Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition.

For optics, Redmi K20 Pro sports a triple camera setup comprising of 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary camera. The other two lenses included a 13MP wide-angle shooter and an 8MP sensor. The phone comes with a pop-up camera at the front that houses a 20MP camera.

Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition comes with 4000mAh battery with 27W rapid charging. The phone runs Android 9 Pie software with MIUI 10 skin on top.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are coming to India very soon however, there are no reports whether the new Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition will come to India or not.

Edited By: Udit Verma

