Redmi K20 with 48MP primary camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC to launch on May 28

The new Redmi flagship is all set to launch in China on May 28. Redmi is calling it Redmi K20 and has released an official teaser confirming the launch date. Powered by Snapdragon 855 processor, the Redmi K20 is expected to come to India as well. The flagship processor places Redmi K20 directly in competition with OnePlus 7.However, Redmi will surely make some compromises to keep the prices of K20 lower than OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

The Redmi K20 is rumoured to carry a triple rear camera setup and sport a 48-MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor. The company has also revealed that the Redmi K20 smartphone will come with a pop-up camera mechanism that rumours suggest will sport 32MP sensor to click selfies. The teaser video spotted on Chinese social network, Weibo, also confirmed the presence of 960 fps enhanced slow-motion video recording support. As far as specifications are concerned, Redmi K20 will come with a 6.39-inch OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a screen resolution of 1080p+.

The poster of Redmi K20 carried on Weibo highlights May 28 launch date. The launch event will notably take place in Beijing at 11:30am IST. Another poster on Weibo teased the 48-MP primary camera. The official Redmi account on the Chinese social site also revealed that the smartphone would come with the new IMX586 sensor. Redmi K20 is expected to be the cheapest smartphone to sport Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Meanwhile, there are rumours that Xiaomi will unveil two variants of Redmi K20. One could be the standard Redmi K20 and the other will be the Pro variant. Another report has suggested that the Redmi K20 Pro will come to India as Poco F2, which seems more plausible as Xiaomi hasn't yet announced the successor to the widely successful Poco F1.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has said that Redmi K20 has scored 4,58,754 on AnTuTu benchmark. In AnTuTu benchmark site the Redmi K20 appears with code-name Raphael. The scores mean that the Redmi's flagship killer beats Xiaomi's latest flagship Mi 9. The Mi 9 score was 3,70,000 on an average on AnTuTu benchmark site.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S to launch today: How to livestream, price in India, specs

Also Read: Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro at aggressive price points