Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 with 48MP rear camera launched, check out check out price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 has been launched officially in China. The phone sports a teardrop notch, dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor the first smartphone. The successor to Xiaomi's popular Redmi Note 6 series, Redmi Note 7 is the first smartphone to be launched under the new 'Redmi by Xiaomi' sub-brand.

As far as the hardware is concerned, the Redmi Note 7 comes with a the dual-SIM (Nano) slots and is seen to sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is driven by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics, and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. Internal storage is at 32GB and 64GB options with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot. It measures at 159.21x75.21x8.1mm, and weighs 186 grams.

The price of Redmi Note 7 starts at CNY 999 or approximately Rs 10,300 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. For the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option the phone is priced at CNY 1,199 or Rs 12,400 approximately. There is a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option priced at and CNY 1,399 or Rs 14,500.

Coming to the phones optics, the biggest USP of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is its dual camera setup with one 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 5-megpapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera with several AI features like face unlock, smart beauty etc.

Coming to the connectivity, the Redmi Note 7 include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac. Redmi Note 7 also gets a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support.

The new Redmi phone had earlier scored 1,462 in single-core test, and 4,556 in multi-core test on Geekbench listing.

Xiaomi recently announced that Redmi would now function as an independent brand in itself, and this upcoming phone will be the first to launch under the 'Redmi by Xiaomi' label. Xiaomi's flagship smartphones, on the other hand, will be under Mi brand name.

