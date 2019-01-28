Samsung debuts Galaxy M series in India, prices starting at Rs 7,990

Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung has announced the global debut of its Galaxy M series smartphones in the Indian market. Priced aggressively starting at Rs 7,990, the M-series will compete against the popular Redmi-range from Xiaomi, Honor and Asus Zenfone range. To start with, Samsung is launching Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20, and the devices available starting February 5 from Amazon India and Samsung.com. Both the smartphones will be available in blue and black colour variants. The Galaxy M10 is priced at Rs 7,990 for the 2GB+16GB and Rs 8,990 for the 3GB+32GB variant. The Galaxy M20 will start retail sales at Rs 10,990 for 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 12,990 for the 4GB+64GB variant.

The company claims to have focused on the key areas important to the millennial consumer and the new 'M' series smartphones will pack Infinity v-cut displays, will be powered by Samsung's Exynos processor for handling heavy-duty applications, dual or triple camera for imaging and lasting battery backup tuned with power management software solution.

Asim Warsi, senior vice president, Samsung India explains, "In 'M' series, we have used all collective knowledge, our insights and research, and our R&D deployments in India. We have studied what consumer preferences are moving and evolving towards, and thereby we have constructed and built out 'M' series, which serves the millennial consumer. If I tell you in one word, what consumers and millennials come to expect or derive out of 'M' series, it is power."

The Galaxy M10 features a 6.2inch HD+ infinity-V display, is powered by Exynos 7870 processor, packs in a 3400mAh battery and features Face Unlock.

Galaxy M20 comes with a true FHD+ 6.3inch FHD+ infinity-V display. Powered by Exynos 7904 processor, it has a 5000 mAh battery with power management feature that boasts of a multi-layered technology system that ensures low power consumption. It even features Type C fast charging and comes with 15W charger.

For security, it features Face Unlock as well as a fingerprint scanner. Both the phones feature a 13MP primary rear camera that has F1.9 aperture and a 5MP ultra-wide secondary lens. Both Galaxy M20 and M10 come with dedicated storage slot expandable to 512GB and will have dual SIM VoLTE support.

Warsi further adds, "Consumers and especially millennial consumers, are very intelligent. They are very discerning and rational buyers. They don't just look at the cheapest tech but the best value proposition in tech. More than half of the shopping done online through e-commerce is done by millennials. And the online part of our business is poised to double this year on the back of the M-series."

This is not the first time that Samsung India will be launching a new series in India first. In 2015, the Korean smartphone maker had come up with 'J' series that was built for the Indian market.

