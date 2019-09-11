Samsung Galaxy M30s with triple camera setup to launch on September 18; here's all we know

Samsung is all set to launch an upgraded version of its budget Galaxy M30 smartphone on September 18. The Galaxy M30s will come with a bigger battery size and upgraded camera setup. According to a TENNA leak, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M series phone will sport fast charging ability and will be priced at under Rs 20,000.

As far as the specifications are concerned, Samsung Galaxy M30s will come with 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. The phone will be powered by a new Exynos 9611 octa-core processor and have 4GB RAM and 6GB of RAM variants along with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage, respectively. The phone will measure 59x75.1x8.9mm and weigh 174 grams and will run on Android 9 Pie One UI. In comparison, the current Samsung Galaxy M30 has a screen resolution of 2210x1080 pixels and is powered by the Exynos 7904 SoC. The Galaxy M30 runs Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5 on top.

For optics, Galaxy M30s will have triple camera setup. At the back, the Galaxy M30s will have main 48MP (F/2.0), 5MP (F/2.2) depth sensor and 8MP(F/2.2) Super Wide Angle camera. It is still unclear whether Samsung is using Sony's 48-MP IMX586 sensor or its own ISOCELL GM1 sensor. For selfies, the Galaxy M30s will have 24MP shooter.

Samsung Galaxy M30s packs in a huge 6000 mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. Its predecessor, the Galaxy M30, came with a 5,000mAh battery and 15W fast charging support.

Samsung is not just planning to launch Galaxy M30s, the South Korean electronics major also plans to unveil some new Galaxy A-series phones - Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s - in India in the coming weeks.

Samsung's Galaxy M and Galaxy A series of smartphones have allowed the South Korean company to creep back up in the Indian market. However, Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo are right behind and are threatening to take away Samsung's piece of the pie.

Edited By: Udit Verma

