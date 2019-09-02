Realme Q specifications revealed days before launch; show Snapdragon 712, VOOC fast charge

With just a few days left for its launch, the specifications of Realme Q have been revealed by a senior executive of the company. Realme's Xu Qi Chase posted the specifications of the upcoming Realme Q on the company's Weibo handle on Monday. The device is schedule to be launched on Thursday.

In the Weibo post, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Xu Qi Chase confirmed that the Realme Q would feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712, same as the Realme 5 Pro. He also mentioned that the device would be powered by a 4035mAh battery that will come with 20W VOOC fast charge technology.

The Realme Q would get rear-mounted physical fingerprint reader, Chase mentioned in his post. He further added that the smartphone would run Android 9 out of the box with ColorOS 6 on top.

Chase also revealed that the Realme Q would come with a 3.5mm audio jack and UFS 2.1 high speed flash memory. Realme has already revealed that its next offering would come with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera in a quad-camera set up at the back. Chase, however, did not divulge any details regarding the pricing and availability details of Realme Q.

The company is also reportedly planning to introduce the Realme XT, its first smartphone to feature a 64MP camera on its back, in China after bringing it to India. Realme XT is not part of Realme X series and is a completely new series from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer.

As far as specifications are concerned, Realme XT sports a display similar to the one on the Realme X. It comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080x2340) Super AMOLED screen and has vibrant colours and good viewing angles. The phone runs on a 2.3Ghz Snapdragon 712 SoC that is paired with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB of RAM. Realme XT will be launched in two storage options - 64GB and 128GB - which can be expanded up to 256GB.

Unlike the Realme X, Realme XT comes with a notch that houses a selfie camera for clicking selfies. Realme X has a full-screen display and pop-up selfie camera. At the back, Realme XT uses Samsung's 64MP GW1 sensor for taking 64MP pictures. The other three cameras include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera also supports EIS and has Nightscape, Chroma Boost and HDR features.

Realme XT packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support and runs on ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie.