Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series: Features, specs, price and everything else we know ahead of launch

Samsung Electronics is all set to unveil its Galaxy Note 10 Series on Wednesday, August 7 at 4:00 pm EDT (Thursday, August 8 at 1:30 am IST). The launch event will be streamed live from Brooklyn, USA on Samsung's official website.

The India launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series will be on August 20 and the phone will go on sale from August 22 via Flipkart. Galaxy Note 10 will be Samsung's second flagship of 2019 after Samsung Galaxy S10 series.

Samsung's Galaxy Note series smartphones are known for both performance and productivity and the new devices in the lineup won't be any different. The South Korean electronics major will also be looking to take the sheen off Apple's upcoming iPhone 11 launch event on September 20.

What we know so far

The year 2019 is an important year for Samsung. With Huawei phones getting banned in the US, the South Korean electronics company will be hoping to make further inroads into the country with four Note devices - Note 10, Note 10 (5G), Note 10 Plus and Note 10 Plus (5G).

The new Galaxy Note handsets will be powered by Exynos 9825 SOC or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus. The Note 10 will come with 256GB and 512GB storage options, while the Note 10+ will have 1TB of internal storage. The Note 10+ will also have a bigger plus-sized 6.8-inch screen whereas the regular Note 10 will come with a 6.3-inch screen. Both the phones will have Infinity-O displays with a pin-hole notch at the top of the display.

For optics, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will get a triple camera setup at the back with a 12MP 1/2.55-inch main sensor. The Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, will have an additional Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor to capture depth data.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will run on 3,500mAh battery and the bigger Galaxy Note 10+ is likely to get a 4,300mAh battery. Both devices will support fast charging. Samsung is likely to bring a new and improved S-Pen with Air Gesture feature.

Samsung has also extended its partnership with Microsoft for the upcoming device and the new Galaxy Note 10 smartphones will come with Microsoft's apps like "Your Phone" pre-installed.

Expected price

As far as the pricing is concerned, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to start at $949 (approx. Rs 67,000), just shy of the $1,000 mark. The Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, will start at $1,099 (approx. Rs 77,400).

