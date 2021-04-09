Samsung launches 'do-it-all' smart monitor, aims to be leader in premium monitor segment

To meet the evolving needs of Indian Gen Z and millennials, who are working, learning and consuming entertainment at the same time, Samsung has launched a 'do-it-all' smart monitor. Along with supporting Samsung Dex, Microsoft 365 applications for work and learning, it comes with built-in OTT apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV and others.

With this new launch, Samsung aims to become the number 1 player in the premium monitor segment (27 inches and above) in India and is working towards it. The company plans to double its revnue from 27 inches and above monitors from 20 per cent to 40 per cent this year. It witnessed a growth of 60 per cent in overall monitors and 40 per cent in premium monitor segment in the year 2020. It expects to grow 140 per cent in overall monitors segment in 2021 and by 150 per cent in the premium segment.

"The pandemic has changed our lifestyle and work, education and entertainment have transformed into home-centered activities. Today, consumers value products that offer convenience and enable them to multi-task seamlessly. At Samsung, we believe in bringing impactful innovations and our new smart monitor is an example of that. Consumers no longer have to choose between different screens for varied uses as smart monitor brings it all together and offers the flexibility to smoothly transition from working and learning to entertaining oneself," said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

The sleek Samsung smart monitor has a three-side borderless display stretching from edge to edge for maximum viewing and a minimalist aesthetic. It incorporates Samsung's advanced eye comfort technology to reduce strain for more comfortable and prolonged usage. Besides, it features flicker-free technology for the monitor to be used for longer durations with less fatigue, whereas the eye saver mode minimizes emitted blue light.

The monitor houses connectivity options for both PCs and smartphones. Users can connect their personal mobile devices with Tap View, App Casting, Screen Mirroring or Apple AirPlay2. For home office and learning, the smart monitor operates Microsoft 365 applications without a PC (as it is WiFi embedded), allowing users to view, edit and save documents on the cloud directly from the monitor with the help of bluetooth connected keyboard and mouse.

Additionally, remote access also allows users to wirelessly and remotely access files from a PC or view content from a laptop whether it is situated elsewhere in the house or at the office.

Priced starting at Rs 28,000, the monitor is available in two models - the M7 which supports Ultra-High Definition (UHD) resolution in 32-inch screen size, and the M5 that supports Full HD (FHD) resolution.

