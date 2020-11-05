Snapchat launches new feature to display subscriber count

Multimedia messaging app Snapchat has devised a new feature where users will be able to showcase their subscriber count if they wish to. Snapchat's new feature will be available to any business or content creator with a public profile.

A report by Tubefilter said that users will now have the option to display their subscriber counts. A Snapchat spokesperson told Tubefilter, "We've listened to feedback from our creator community and many of them expressed interest in having the option to show that their community on Snapchat is growing."

The spokesperson added that, "We are giving creators the option to make subscriber counts visible on their public profiles. We understand not every creator wants to have public metrics visible to their fans. Therefore, creators can choose to toggle this metric on and off as needed in their settings."

This new feature is expected to roll out globally over a few months. By launching this feature, Snapchat is following the bandwagon of other social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and Tik Tok, all of which display the number of followers on the user's page.

Snapchat has been releasing new features to make its platform a lot more fun and interactive for users. Last month, Snapchat launched a new feature called Sounds that allows iOS Snapchat users globally to add music to their Snaps from a catalog of music that features songs from new and established artists.

