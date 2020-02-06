Sony launches HT-S20R soundbar for Rs 14,990; targets 32-inch TV consumers

Designed and tuned especially for the Indian market, Sony India has launched a sub Rs 15,000 soundbar. Unlike the existing soundbars in Sony's portfolio starting at Rs 18,990, the HT-S20R three channel soundbar with rear speakers and external subwoofer delivers 400W power output support Dolby Audio to create cinematic 5.1 channel experience.

"We see an untapped demand, especially from customers owning and new buyers of a 32-inch TV. Every second TV sold in India is a 32-inch TV and with widely available content through streaming services, there is a huge demand for having a hassle-free cinematic experience right in the comfort of the homes in an affordable way and this is where Sony steps in," says Hino Hidenori, Head of Audio Business, Sony India.

Over the last couple of years, smart TVs have become affordable. Xiaomi's 32-inch smart can be purchased for Rs 12,499 whereas Sony's 32-inch LED TV is priced starting at Rs 19,990. However, the built-in speakers on the TVs aren't powerful enough to offer immersive sound experience. "Soundbar elevates the at home cinematic experience to a whole new level and we have witnessed a high demand for soundbars from customers, especially in this past one year," avers Hidenori.

HT-S20R soundbar supports HDMI ARC for single-cable connectivity with compatible TVs. For non-HDMI compatible TVs, the options include optical input or analogue input. The soundbar can be used to wirelessly stream music by pairing smartphone over Bluetooth or plug-and-play a pen drive. Sony has added dedicated buttons for various auto, standard, cinema and music mode. Night and voice modes onboard can be used for subwoofer control. It delivers 400W power output with 160mm driver unit of subwoofer rear speakers and an external subwoofer that works with a three channels soundbar to create the theatre like immersive audio experience.

HT-S20R will be available across offline and online channels including Sony Centre, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India. "Soundbar customers like to experience the sound quality before making the purchase, therefore, a majority of our soundbars are sold offline. Having said that, we have customers for soundbar in online channel as well and our product is available wherever there is demand from our customers," adds Hidenori.

A leader in the home audio segment, Sony claims to have more than 40 per cent market share in the soundbar segment. Currently, Sony India has a comprehensive portfolio of soundbars with nine models starting at Rs 14,990 and going up to Rs 109,990.

