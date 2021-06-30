Amazon refreshes smart display portfolio, launches upgraded Echo Show 10, Echo Show 5 in India

The leading smart speaker and smart display company, Amazon has launched two new Echo Show devices in the Indian market. The new Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 5 come with hardware upgrades and will be available in Black, White, and Blue.

The All-new Echo Show 10 features a 10.1-inch HD display, 13-megapixel front-facing camera, and intelligent motion that moves the display to face the user as they interact with Alexa. In addition, Amazon says Echo Show 10 uses advanced computer vision algorithms to help make homes smarter and more secure.

Users can securely access a live feed from Echo Show 10 through the Alexa app on their smartphone, or another Echo Show device with the ability to remotely pan the display and camera to see the entire room. Echo Show 10 comes with an inbuilt smart home hub that supports Zigbee smart home devices. Users can also set up and control thousands of Wi-Fi connected smart home appliances such as lights, plugs, AC, fans, TVs, geysers and more that work with Alexa.

The new Echo Show 5 is an upgrade of Amazon's most popular smart speaker with a screen. While it continues to have the same compact size and a 5.5-inch display, it now features an HD camera for better video calling or monitoring home remotely. And the Drop In feature lets the user open an instant conversation, like an intercom, between your devices or with your Alexa contacts.

Amazon says this can be a perfect bedside companion for waking up to new music every day, or your work-desk companion improving your productivity and helping stay updated. Users can also securely access the built-in camera on Echo Show through the Alexa app to check in on things at home if you're out, or just check on the sleeping baby in the crib from another room.

"With the introduction of the new Echo Show devices, we have redefined the customer experience. Echo Show 10's intelligent motion capability makes any place in the room the perfect location to enjoy visuals on the HD display combined with an enhanced audio experience.

Indian customers have shared positive feedback about Alexa interactions on their existing Echo Show devices that combine voice, display, and touch. We can't wait to see how they make the most out of the large brilliant display of the new Echo Show 10 as well as the upgraded Echo Show 5 to enhance entertainment, home security, productivity and more," says Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India.

The all-new Echo Show 10 is priced at Rs 24,999. Echo Show 5 is priced at Rs 8,999 but will be available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999.