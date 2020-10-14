Apple iPhone 12 launched at Rs 79,900; to go on sale from October 30

While the iPhone 12 mini was the star of Apple's iPhone 12 event, the iPhone 12 priced starting Rs 79,900 is likely to help Apple recreate the success of the iPhone 11. Boasting a new design that resembles the older generation models (iPhone 4, 5 and original SE), the iPhone 12 is 5G enabled, features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and will be a five aluminium finishes including blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED).

"The arrival of 5G marks the beginning of a new era for iPhone and we're thrilled to bring these impressive new capabilities to our customers with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

The elevated new design of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 has a sleek new flat-edge design, crafted with an aerospace-grade aluminium enclosure and combined with the Ceramic Shield front cover. Apple claims that the Ceramic Shield front cover goes beyond glass by adding a new high-temperature crystallisation step that grows nano-ceramic crystals within the glass matrix, increases drop performance by 4x. And has an IP68 rating for water resistance up to 6 meters for up to 30 minutes, and are protected against everyday spills, including coffee and soda.

Housing a new-dual camera system, iPhone 12 features the Ultra-Wide camera and a new Wide camera with an f/1.6 aperture. Claiming to be the fastest yet on iPhone, the new setup is said to provide 27 per cent more light for even low-light photos and videos. Using computational photography, Night mode and Deep Fusion, are available on Wide and Ultra-wide cameras. iPhone 12 features the first camera to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision and is the first and only device in the world to enable an end-to-end Dolby Vision experience, allowing customers to easily capture, edit, and share cinema-grade videos natively on iPhone. Dolby Vision grading is processed live while recording, and sustained during editing, whether in the Photos app or iMovie.

Last but not the least, the A14 Bionic chip built on 5-nanometer process and as per Apple claims the CPU and GPU are faster by up to 50 per cent compared to the fastest competing smartphone chips. Always known for gaming, this new chip is said to enable console-quality gaming experiences, without compromising on battery life. Pushing the limits of machine learning (ML), A14 Bionic features a 16-core Neural Engine - for an 80 per cent increase in performance - that is capable of completing 11 trillion operations per second, enabling improved performance on even the most intense ML models.

Starting this year, Apple is also removing the power adapter and EarPods from iPhone packaging.

