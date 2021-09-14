Apple iPhone 13 launch today: How, where to watch live streaming of Apple event

Apple's 'California Streaming' event will kick off in a few hours from now on Tuesday. Owing to the pandemic, the event is virtual and the company is expected to launch iPhone 13 series, new generation AirPods and a new Apple Watch during the event.



Here's how and when you can watch the event live



The event will begin at 10:30 pm, according to India time and the event can be watched live at apple.com or on the company's Apple TV app. The event will also be livestreamed on Apple's YouTube channel.







Besides, the event will also be live-streamed on Amazon, Flipkart, and Airtel's website this time.



What to expect from the event



The company is expected to launch iPhone13 series during the event. As per reports, the new phone series will have a smaller notch and A15 chip. The company is also likely to come out with portrait mode for videos.



While Apple is expected to launch iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini models withs three storage options -- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB, the Pro model is also likely to have a new storage trim for 1TB.



The Apple Watch Series 7 is also expected to be launched today. The watch will have a flatter display and come with additional health features.



Apple is also likely to come out with the new-generation AirPods 3. The new AirPods will have changes in design and are expected to have a shorter stem, much like AirPods Pro.

