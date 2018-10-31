Apple launch event: New MacBook Air, iPad Pro and iMac Mini launched

Apple Inc unveiled three new hardware offerings at its latest launch event on Tuesday. The event in Brooklyn, New York saw the new iterations of the MacBook Air, the iPad Pro and the iMac Mini being launched.

Among today's launches, Apple MacBook Air now gets the Retina Display, slimmer bezels, USB Type-C ports, and even a 3.5mm audio jack. The iPad Pro has also been refreshed with slimmer bezels and reduced footprint, FaceID and USB Type-C ports added to the mix. And lastly, the iMac Mini got the update it needed, featuring Intel processors with up to six cores in the familiar compact chassis.

Keeping in line with its environment-friendly practices, Apple has made used completely recyclable aluminium in building the MacBook Air and the iPad Pro.

MacBook Air

The Apple MacBook Air got its first proper update in three years at the launch event today. The affordable laptop from Apple now comes with a 13.3-inch Retina Display with way slimmer bezels than its predecessor. Beneath the display is the third-generation Apple laptop keyboard with butterfly mechanism, tweaked to resolve the issue that were seen on earlier MacBook Pros.

On the inside, the new MacBook Air now has an 8th-generation dual-core Intel processor, hooked to as much as 16GB of RAM and a 1.5TB SSD. While it features integrated graphics, the USB Type-C or the Thunderbolt can be used to line-up an external graphics processor, or even power an external 5K display.

The base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD is already available for $1,199, whereas the rest of the models are available for pre-order starting today.

iPad Pro

Apple launched an upgraded iPad Pro at its launch event in two screen sizes - 11 inches and 12.9 inches. The new Apple iPad Pro comes with FaceID, USB Type-C port, and slimmer bezels. Apple has scrapped the home button with its new iPad Pro, making FaceID the only way of unlocking the device and bringing gesture-based navigation to its top-end tablet.

The redesigned Apple iPad Pro comes fitted with an octa-core A12X Bionic chip, 7-core GPU, and a neural engine, and a Liquid Retina Display, similar to the one seen on the iPhone XR. The new tablet from Apple also offers up to 1TB of in-built flash storage. The USB-C port can be used to connect the iPad Pro to external 5K displays, as well as charge iPhones on the go. There is no 3.5mm audio jack, and an external adapter is the only way to connect wired headphones.

Apple also launched the improve Pencil 2 with the iPad Pro. The Apple Pencil 2 attaches magnetically to the new iPad Pro and charges wirelessly. Tapping the iPad Pro with the Pencil 2 unlocks the tablet and launches Notes. Other touch based gestures can be used to navigate through third-party applications.

The 11-inch iPad Pro will start at $799, whereas the 12.9-inch variant will start at $999. The tablets will be available for purchase from November 7, with pre-orders starting from today.

iMac Mini

And lastly, Apple finally launched an upgraded iMac Mini with a stronger spec list at its launch event. The device will now come with options of 8th-generation Intel processors. The base model will be equipped with a quad-core Intel i3 processor, which can be upgraded up to a six-core Intel i7 processor. On the memory front, the new iMac Mini will feature up to 64GB RAM 2TB of SSD storage and a 10Gb Ethernet port.

For connectivity, the updated Apple iMac Mini features four USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, HDMI, Ethernet, and two USB-A ports on the rear.

Edited by Vivek Punj