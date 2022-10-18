Apple launches new iPad Pro line-up in India with M2 chip. Check out pricing, features

Apple has launched the new iPad Pro with the updated M2 chip, which made a debut with the new MacBook Air. The new iPad Pro comes with support for Apple Pencil hover experience and wireless connectivity. Additionally, it comes with what Apple calls pro cameras as well as Face ID, Thunderbolt, and a four-speaker audio system.

The new iPad Pro will be getting the iPadOS 16 which includes the Stage Manager feature and full external display support. The new iPad Pro will also support desktop-class apps, and Reference Mode.

Apple iPad Pro Availability and Pricing in India

Apple has announced that the new iPad Pro is available to order starting today, and in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26. The new iPad Pro is available to order beginning today, October 18, at apple.com/in/store and in the Apple Store app in 28 countries and regions, with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26.

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space grey finishes with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 96,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model; the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 1,12,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 1,27,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

The Apple Pencil (2nd generation), on the other hand, will be available for purchase separately, at Rs 11,900 .

Apple iPad Pro Performance

The new M2 chipset powers the Apple iPad Pro. The M2 on iPad Pro features an 8-core CPU, which Apple claims is up to 15 per cent faster than M1. The advancements are in both performance and efficiency cores. The 10-core GPU variant promises to deliver up to 35 percent faster graphics performance.

The M2 chip also features 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — 50 percent more than M1 — and supports up to 16GB of fast unified memory for enhanced multitasking.

The new M2 will be paired with new cameras to enable ProRes video capture. Apple also claimed that the M2 will transcode ProRes footage up to 3x faster. Apple has also made a bold claim that content creators can capture, edit, and publish cinema-grade video from this single device.



