Apple Wonderlust Event: New AirPods with USB-C port may launch in September alongside iPhone 15 series

Apple has confirmed to host its ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12 globally. The tech giant is expected to launch iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and more. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that the company might also launch new AirPods at the September event.

Apple AirPods expected specifications

According to Gurman, the upcoming AirPods will debut at the iPhone 15 launch event with Type-C port for charging. He did not reveal if AirPods Pro charging case will also get the new port.

Back in 2022, Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo hinted that Apple will introduce AirPods will USB-C charging case in 2023. Apart from this, no other details of these rumoured AirPods was revealed. Kuo had also revealed that Apple will launch its fourth-gen AirPods in the second half of 2024 or first half of 2025. The company was also rumoured to launch $99 AirPods and second-gen AirPods Max.

Apple iPhone 15 series launch

Apart from AirPods, it is also rumoured that the upcoming iPhone 15 series models will come with USB-C port for charging. If this is to be believed, then this will be the first time that Apple comes with support for Type-C port ditching its signature Lightning port. Apple iPhone 15 series is expected to include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The standard models are likely to be powered by Bionic A16 chipset while the Pro models might come with Bionic A17 chipset. The iPhone series is expected to come with a new Action button that will work as a shortcut for several apps and functions.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are likely to come with dynamic island feature that was only introduced for the pro models of Apple iPhone 14 series. Apple iPhone 15 series are likely to support 35W fast charging, up from iPhone 14 Pro models’ 27W charging support.

How to watch Apple iPhone 15 event live on September 12

The Apple event will begin on September 12 at 10.30 pm IST. You can watch the livestream of the event via Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. You can also stream the YouTube live on your Android, Windows and other non-Apple operating systems.

