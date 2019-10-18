Asus launches two dual-screen laptops; prices, features, specifications

Taiwanese PC manufacturer Asus on Thursday launched two new dual-screen laptops - the ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) and ZenBook Duo (UX481) - in the Indian market. Part of the brand's dual-screen laptop line-up, both the laptops feature secondary touchscreen atop the keyboard. The company says that these new laptops are designed to empower India's creative individuals, content creators and editors in addition to passionate gamers and corporate clan to de-clutter usage of various screens and unlock efficiencies through a singular and integrated offering.

Arnold Su, Head of Consumer Notebooks and ROG Business, ASUS India, says, "The need for the industry to evolve with the changing times necessitates innovation. As one among the industry incumbents, we realised it was both an opportunity and responsibility for us to push the envelope, disrupt the status quo and come up with a magnificent offering that would not only enable greater productivity but also ignite the sparks of creativity and empowerment. With the launch of dual-screen laptops, we are paving the way for the industry's future."

The ZenBook Pro Duo features a full-width 4K Asus ScreenPad Plus that works with the main 4K UHD OLED display, whereas theZenbook Duo comes with a full-length 1920p ScreenPad Plus that works with the main 1080p FHD LCD display. To facilitate this feature, there are a series of handy built-in apps to boost productivity. The machines have Quick Key that allows one-tap automation of complex keyboard sequences and Handwriting allows input text intuitively. There are also useful quick controls such as App Switcher, ViewMax and Task Swap for intuitive interactions between the main display and ScreenPad Plus.

The ZenBook Pro Duo features a 4K UHD NanoEdge OLED HDR display with cinema-grade 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and 100,000:1 contrast ratio. With a screen-to-body ration of 89 per cent, it comes with a four-sided frameless design featuring ultra-slim bezels. ZenBook Pro Duo is powered by up to a 9th Generation Intel Core i9 eight-core processor and has NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics and can be used for multi-layer photo or video editing, 3D graphics rendering or even game live-streaming. It offers dongle-free connectivity with the latest Thunderbolt 3 USB-C port. The latest Intel Wi-Fi 6 with Gig+ takes wireless speeds to the next level. The machine is priced at Rs 2,09,990 and comes bundled with a stylus, laptop stand and a palm rest.

Priced at Rs 89,990,ZenBook Duo is equipped with 1080p FHD NanoEdge display comes with 90 per cent screen to body ratio. The machine is powered by 10th gen Intel Core i7 10510U and has GeForce MX250 graphics. It features two USB 3.1 Gen 2 USB-C ports supporting 4K display and up to 10Gbps of data transfer speed. It is accompanied with a stylus, laptop stand and a sleeve.

