Blackberry launches Evolve, Evolve X; prices, features, availability

Blackberry has launched two new smartphones in India under the licensee brand Optiemus Infracom. The new devices are not only made in India but are also designed and conceptualised here. The Evolve and Evolve X will be a strong departure from Blackberry's typical form factor with QWERTY keypads. The new phones are only touch screens but assure a more secure Android experience.

Evolve X is priced above Evolve and comes with slightly better overall specifications. However, there are a few features that are common to both devices. It includes a rubberized back panel, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and Series 7000 aluminum construction.

Both phones feature a 5.99-inch FullHD+ display which Blackberry calls FullView Display. The form factor is more conventional at 18:9 aspect ratio.

Blackberry Evolve X

The Evolve X is the more expensive phone between the two and comes with Snapdragon 660 chipset with Adreno 512 GPU. The device will be available in a single variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 2TB using a MicroSD card.

The Evolve X comes with a dual-lens setup with one 12megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another sensor with a 13megapixel module and f/2.6 aperture. The front panel houses a 16megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Blackberry Evolve

Blackberry Evolve is powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC with Adreno 506. The processor comes coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The camera comes with a dual lens setup on the rear panel with two 13 megapixel sensors with f/2.0 aperture. The front camera on the Evolve is the same as Evolve X.

Features

Both phones come with interesting security features like a Password Keeper app which stores passwords in a secure way and also allows one to create strong passwords.

The operating system also provides Root protection. A feature called privacy shade lets the user hide the parts of the screen that are not in use and just show the parts that are being accessed.

The phones let the user allocate RAM according to their liking as well as create different battery profiles. The phone also comes with a Blackberry Hub which serves as a common platform for all communication applications.

Price

The Evolve X is priced at Rs 34,990 and is only available on a single variant with 6GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The cheaper Evolve is priced at Rs 24,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The devices will go on sale in September via Amazon India. Later, Blackberry will make the two smartphones available via offline stores as well.

