Canon launches M50 mirrorless camera with 4K video recording for Rs 61,995

Canon India has announced the launch of a new camera in its mirrorless category. The EOS M50 is the new mirrorless camera focusing on capturing stills and videos.

The camera features 24.1-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and has DIGIC 8 image processor for capturing clear images in poor lighting. Canon claims that the EOS M50 has an improved Dual Pixel CMOS AF which covers a larger AF area with up to 143 AF points (covering 88% horizontal by 100% vertical area) when a compatible lens is attached, offering high-speed AF and impeccable precision over a wider area.

There is a continuous shooting speed of approximately 10fps in one shot AF and it features a touch & drag AF, allowing users to select and move the AF frame via the 3-inch touch panel The camera can capture 4K video at 25 fps and also features a 4K Frame Grab function that allows for high-resolution images to be extracted from the captured footage. EOS M50 has a built-in five-axis stabilisation system.

The Canon EOS M50 also features Bluetooth, WiFi and Near-Field Communication for wirelessly sharing of images with a PC or a smartphone. The Canon camera connect app (available iOS and Android) also allows users to have real-time control of camera settings and transferring of images automatically when paired with smart devices in real time.

Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India, said, "India is an evolving market and so are the demands and expectations of the customers, we have always taken initiatives that strengthen our niche, while enabling our users to effortlessly click and print artistic images. Today's launch of EOS M50, strengthens our commitment to the mirrorless segment, by showcasing our technological supremacy along with empowering the world of imaging."

The EOS M50 is available with single kit option, the EF-M15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens, and is priced at Rs 61,995.