Chinese brand Homtom forays into India, launches 3 'smarterphones'

Chinese smartphone brand Homtom on Friday forayed into India, launching three 'smarterphones' in the mid-range segment. The smartphones H1, H3 and H5 will run on 8.1 Android Oreo operating system, and are available at just Rs 7,499, Rs 9,990 and Rs 10,990, respectively. Homtom is also offering three-year warranty and two-time screen replacement cover within one-year of purchase for these phones.

"We are delighted to introduce all new range of smarterphones Homtom H1, Homtom H3 and Homtom H5 in India at affordable prices. We hope to attract at least 3-5 per cent market share in the Indian smartphone market within next six months," Gary Zhang, India CEO, Homtom told Business Today.

"Homtom also has plans to launch high-end models in 4GB and 6GB category, going forward," Zhang added.

The Shenzen-based company aims to manufacture its products in India in order to endorse Make in India.

Available in black and gold variants, Homtom H1 comes with 5.5-inch HD display and is equipped with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. It houses a 3000mAh battery. The phone has dual micro SIM card slots.

Homtom H3 comes with 5.5-inch HD+ In-cell display and has MTK 1.3GHz 64 bit processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It houses a 3500mAh battery, and is available in black, silver and blue variants. It has two nano SIM card slots.

Both the models have 13MP+2MP primary camera and 8MP secondary camera. They also sport 'Face Unlock' and 'Fingerprint scanner' features for security.

Homtom H5 has a 5.7-inch HD+ In-cell display with the processor MTK at 1.3GHz, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 16MP+2MP primary lens and secondary lens of 8MP.

"The Indian smartphone market has a reputation of providing a thrust to budding phone companies. With an aim to meet public demand and generating best-in-class products, Homtom is sure to mark its place in the country," said Dilpreet Singh Sikka, Director Finance & Operations at the launch.

The Homtom 'smarterphones' were launched by Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia at an event in New Delhi.