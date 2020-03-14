Coronavirus Impact: Contact Tracking preventive feature launched in GOQii app

In the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in India, holistic health care platform GOQii has introduced a 'contact tracking' preventive feature on its app. This new feature is designed to help individuals maintain a real-time database of the people they have interacted in-person. This will help authorities and individuals quickly track the details in case the user has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The first-of-its-kind initiative, contact tracking will speed up the backtracking process. This can help in prevention by quick detection of virus carrier and help in curtailing the spread of the virus, as people in close contact with someone who is infected are at a higher risk of becoming infected themselves.

The feature is already accessible for free through the GOQii app on the Android platform and will go live on iOS post the app update in the next couple of days. Using this feature, one can log details such a name, number, address, meeting time, food consumed, symptoms, if any. It can also be used to log details for cab sharing apps like Uber, Lyft, Ola, E-commerce and food delivery services like Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy and Zomato. One can record the person's name, contact number as well as photographs. Apart from tracking daily activity, GOQii app will also enable users to track symptoms related to coronavirus and distinguishing symptoms including headache, cough, cold, flu and difficulty in breathing etc. Users will also have free access to GOQii Play live for workouts and access to updates from experts while working out in the confines of home to avoid social contact.

The data logged in is private to the user. The privacy settings in the app let users decide whether they want to share their logs publicly, with just their friends or keep them visible only to themselves.

GOQii is supportive and open to helping all Government bodies in a step towards prevention and adequate health management. Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii, says, "The GOQii COVID-19 related app features will help with contact tracing and remote quarantine management. GOQii will do all within its ambit to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to implement caution and follow preventive measures to ensure self-protection. Modiji's efforts are being praised worldwide as India is ahead of the curve to contain the virus."

Recently declared as a pandemic, the WHO website explains COVID-19 as an infectious disease caused by a new virus that had not been previously identified in humans. The virus causes respiratory illness (like the flu) with symptoms such as a cough, fever and in more severe cases, pneumonia. The new coronavirus spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. One can protect themselves by washing hands frequently and avoiding touching the face.

Also read: Wall Street stages furious rally after Trump declares emergency

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: 83 confirmed cases, 2 deaths in India; global death toll touches 5,436