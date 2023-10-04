Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones launched in India at Rs 59,990; check details

Dyson has launched its Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones in India. These headphones, priced at Rs 59,990, are the result of over five years of rigorous research and development.

Key Features

Battery Life: The headphones are powered by lithium-ion batteries and a USB-C charging system, providing up to 50 hours of sound.

Charging Time: A full charge takes three hours

Microphones: The headphones are equipped with 11 microphones. Eight of these are dedicated to reducing noise by up to 38dB and monitoring surrounding sounds an astonishing 384,000 times per second.

Sound Quality

The Dyson Zone headphones automatically reproduce frequencies ranging from 6Hz to 21kHz. According to the company, the electroacoustic system and components, including 40 mm and 16-ohm neodymium speakers, are engineered to deliver a full sound spectrum with minimal distortion. Dyson says the intelligent signal processing, occurring 48,000 times per second, combined with noise reduction, eradicates harmonic distortion across the entire frequency range (0.08% at 94 dB at 1 kHz).

Dyson Zone gets adaptive comfort pads. The company claims these headphones evenly distribute weight across the sides of the head, enhancing comfort and minimizing pressure on the top of the head.

Addressing Urban Noise Pollution

The Dyson Zone headphones offer active noise cancellation with a “transparent” mode. They include an additional microphone for telephony which Dyson claims will enhance voice clarity while suppressing environmental noise. Additionally, these headphones can be equipped with a removable visor to project purified air.

Connectivity with the MyDyson App



The MyDyson App provides control over the Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones. It allows users to adjust airflow speed, noise reduction mode, and audio equalization. It offers three acoustic modes: Dyson EQ (enhanced), Bass Boost (bass), and Neutral (flatter response curve), along with volume limitations for hearing health.

