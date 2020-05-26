Fujifilm India launches X-T4 mirrorless camera for multimedia professionals

Fujifilm India Private Limited launched yet another mirrorless camera for multimedia professionals in the Indian market. The new addition to the X-series mirrorless digital camera range is the X-T4, featuring in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), new PDAF Algorithm, fastest ever autofocus performance in the series, and more.

On the functionality bit, the X-T4 features ETERNA Bleach Bypass, a new film simulation mode, for hard tonality, low colour saturation and versatile cinematic colour tones, along with high contrast for storytelling imagery. The new algorithm and phase-detection autofocus's processing capability has led to autofocus (AF) performance as fast as 0.02 seconds. This helps users capture and track a subject moving at high speed, especially shooting 15fps in Burst Mode and 8fps in live view. The Face/Eye AF performance has been dramatically improved. The X-T4 is Fujifilm's first camera capable of recording Full HD high-speed video at 240p, producing up to 10x real-time slow-motion effect. There are many video updates for cinematographers starting from separate menus for video, the Quick Menu (Q Menu) has enhanced the camera's simplicity while recording video.

This new camera features three new hardware upgrades over the predecessors. Being the first model in the X-T series to have in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), it provides 5-axis 6.5 stop image stabilisation. It assists in night photography or action photography such as sports, and helps stabilised video recording in situations prone to camera shake. It is equipped with a new ultra-fast focal plane shutter, which can shoot at 15fps in burst mode. The shutter unit boasts double durability with 300,000-click shutter life. It houses NP-W235 battery that lasts for approximately 500 frames per charge in the Normal mode, and approximately 600 frames per charge in the Economy mode.

Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India, says, "At Fujifilm India, we believe in consistent innovation and a continuous growth process, where we break boundaries and redefine the expectations of how a digital camera can perform. And with the newly launched Fujifilm X-T4, we wanted to create something that expands our user's creative limits with its incredible imaging tools, a hybrid camera that uses cutting-edge technology to excel in creating both stills and motion imagery. The retro dials and analogue chic on the outside and the highly advanced features packed inside make the X-T4 a truly compelling combination. Now our consumers can free themselves from compromise and be the image maker they've always wanted to be."

The X-T4 (body only) is priced at Rs 1,54,999. The X-T4 Kit with Fujinon XF18-55mmF2.8-4 is priced at Rs 1,84,999 and the X-T4 Kit with Fujinon XF16-80mmF4 R OIS WR will be available at Rs 1,99,999.