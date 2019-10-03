Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL to launch on October 15; check out specs, price in India

Google will launch Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL on October 15 with a square shared camera array and gesture-based sensing technology to take on the recently launched Apple flagship iPhone 11 series smartphones. The upcoming premium smartphone from Google is expected to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage, the OnePlus 7 Pro like 90Hz refresh rate display and bigger batteries than the ones in Pixel 3 and 3 XL.

Google Pixel devices are trying to make a space for themselves in the premium segment dominated by Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy S series and the Galaxy Note series smartphones. Recently, to take on the mid-range smartphone players from China, Google had launched Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL.

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL specifications

Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will reportedly come with 5.7-inch and 6.3-inch AMOLED display respectively. The display, as per the rumours, will dynamically adjust the refresh rate between 60Hz and 90Hz. There are chances that the new Pixel 4 series devices won't come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and will carry the last generation Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The phone also comes with USB Type-C port and speaker cut-outs placed on the bottom.

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL cameras

Pixel 4 and 4XL are expected to have bezels that will house the front camera and facial scanning system. Both the Pixel 4 series devices are expected to offer a dual rear camera with a 12-MP sensor and a 16-MP telephoto lens.

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL to have face unlock and motion sensors

Pixel 4 series will come with Soli radar chip to enable secure face unlock feature similar to Apple's Face ID. The Soli chip can also sense motion and gestures and will allow users to use hand gestures to skip songs, snooze alarms and silence phone calls.

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL price and colours

Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL are expected to be priced at around Rs 70,000 and Rs 85,000 respectively for the 128GB variants. The phones will come in three colour variants - Clearly White, Just Black and Oh So Orange.



