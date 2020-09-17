GoPro HERO9 Black launched with 5K video capabilities; check price, availability

It's that time of the year again when GoPro unveils its next-gen action camera. The new GoPro HERO9 Black features a new sensor for 5K videos, 20MP photos and HyperSmooth 3.0 video stabilisation. Priced at Rs 49,500, the HERO9 Black will be available in India from late October.

"HERO9 Black reflects our commitment to delivering what our customers have been asking for, including more value for their money. HERO9 Black is a beast of a product. And, reducing as much plastic as possible from our business is a priority for us. We're excited to package HERO9 Black in a high-value travel case instead of traditional wasteful packaging, and we're committed to doing the same with the rest of our cameras by the end of 2021," says Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO.

The HERO9 Black packs in a new front-facing 1.4-inch display, a large 2.27-inch rear-display along with a longer battery backup. There is also a Max Lens Mod Accessory enables Max HyperSmooth and Ultra Wide-Angle Max SuperView to HERO9 Black. Other features accessible on the camera include HyperSmooth 3.0 with in-camera horizon levelling, timeWarp 3.0 with Real Speed and Half Speed, 1080p live streaming and webcam mode. Power tools onboard include HindSight, LiveBurst, Scheduled Capture and Duration Capture. It is also compatible with Light Mod, Display Mod and Media Mod for HERO9 Black.

The all-new Max Lens Mod (Rs 10,500) will bring Max HyperSmooth video stabilisation and low-distortion, ultra-wide Max SuperView to HERO9 Black at up to 2.7K60 resolution. Max Lens Mod also allows for horizon lock even when the camera is rotated a full 360o. This can enable creative versatility for social media producers, film and television professionals, and weekend warriors, alike.

Compatible Mods also include the Media Mod for HERO9 Black (Rs 8,400), now with a removable foam windscreen; Display Mod (Rs 6,900); and Light Mod (Rs 4,700). Max Lens Mod will be available globally starting October 2020. The Media Mod for HERO9 Black and Display Mod will be available starting September 16.