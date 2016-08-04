Goqii launches new fitness band with services like doctor & contactless payment

Goqii, a start-up focusing on healthy living, has launched its next generation Goqii fitness band with a host of services including doctor consultation and contactless payment system.

The new fitness band has got a slimmer device and better battery life with call notifications. The company has also reduced the price of Goqii bands which now starts with Rs 1,999 for three months, Rs 2,999 for 6 months and Rs 3,999 for 12 months subscription along with the full ecosystem involving a coach, doctor, integrated hospital and more.

Addressing the complaints of proprietary charger, Goqii has now integrated the USB charging port within the Goqii core. With this new band, Goqii has also introduced a contactless payment method, where users will be able to make payments at the outlets using the band. For this, Goqii has tied up with Axis Bank and users will be able to make a maximum payment of Rs 2,000 (in one go, as per RBI guideline) and a maximum of up to 5 transactions up to Rs 2,000 each in a day. Interestingly, the steps on the Goqii band will be converted into reward points that can be redeemed later. Currently one lakh merchants can accept payments using the band.

Goqii has also integrated Goqii doctors for consultation where users will be able to book consultations through it. The doctors will have access to the user's Goqii data that will help him in making informed decisions and recommendations. Vishal Gondal, CEO and Founder, Goqii says: "This is a preventive measure. Our doctors are not meant for emergencies but for improving the health of Goqii users."

Goqii claims that health risk assessment will be an integral part of the ecosystem where users will be able to share the data with Goqii and the company will access their health risk, helping users in setting their goals with guidance from the coach as well as the Goqii doctor. While Goqii has got some of the doctors onboard, this will also work as the marketplace.

Goqii has also tied up with Thyrocare for diagnostic service for ordering tests. The report data will be automatically fetched to the Goqii app for the Goqii users and stored in the health vault. For medical intervention, Goqii has tied up with Max Healthcare. If user requires medical intervention or hospital intervention and is going to Max healthcare , the user data can be shared with the doctors at the same hospital.

Goqii gas expanded its ecosystem with syncing its ecosystem with other bands such as FitBit and others. Goqii has captured No. 2 position with a 18 per cent market share in wearable devices in just 18 months. Through its partners, Goqii has raised Rs 90 million for 37 causes through its 20 million karma points. The company claims that 70 per cent of sales happen through social media or word of mouth publicity.