Honor 8S with dewdrop notch launched; check out price, specifications, features and more

Honor has launched a new budget smartphone, Honor 8S in Russia. The phone is a copy of Huawei Y5 which was announced only a couple of days ago. The phone has now been listed on Honor's Saudi website and boasts of a single rear camera. The phone, if launched in India, could be priced under Rs 10,000.

As far as the specifications are concerned, Honor 8S comes with a decent 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) screen. There is a dewdrop notch at the top with the phone boasting of an admirable 84.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. It measures 147.13x70.78x8.45mm, weighs 46 grams and runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0 on top.

In the era of dual and triple cameras, Honor 8S comes with a single 13-MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The availability in the Indian has not been confirmed yet, however more details will be available in the coming days.

Honor 8S is backed by a 3020 mAh battery and will be available in Black, Blue and Gold colour options. Connectivity options in Honor 8S include 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and Micro-USB 2.0.

Recently, Honor said that one of its prototypes has gone missing in Germany. Honor is offering a staggering 5000 euro (approximately Rs 4 lakh) reward to whoever returns it. Honor has said that the smartphone had a grey protective case that hides the rear design.

Honor is scheduled to announce the successor to Honor 10, Honor 20 series, on May 21 in London. The new Honor 20 series phone is tipped to have a 32MP front-facing camera and feature a triple rear camera setup with the 48MP primary sensor, a 20MP super-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens.

