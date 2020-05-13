Honor 9X Pro launched in India at Rs 17,999 with AppGallery

Honor, the tech-focused smartphone brand from Huawei, has officially introduced the all-new AppGallery along with the 9X Pro in the Indian market. Since last year, Huawei is facing US Entity List problems and cannot use Google Mobile Services on its smartphones. This led Huawei to come up with its own application store, named AppGallery, which is the official app distribution platform for Huawei and Honor smartphones. According to the company, after Apple App Store and Google Play Store, this is among the top three app distribution platforms.

The AppGallery is a step ahead towards fulfilling Honor's commitment to providing an all-scenario intelligent ecosystem for young people around the world. Designed to offer the consumers an array of app options to select from, the latest Avatar of the AppGallery brings the global success story of aggregating and distributing applications/ services, including both popular global apps and quality-localised apps, says the company. With all-scenario open capabilities, global intelligent distribution, end-to-end operation management, and comprehensive support provided to developers, the brand aims to keep empowering developers and bringing a better digital experience to users around the world. The AppGallery already features a wide variety of apps across health & fitness, entertainment, music, and photography for consumers. Honor also promises a firm and steady strategy fast-paced towards bringing several other apps for consumers in the near future.

Charles Peng, President, HONOR India said, "We are excited to introduce company's official AppGallery to Indian market. Not just that, we have also launched HONOR 9X Pro, a promising addition to brand's most celebrated X series smartphones. We, at Honor, believe in bringing new innovation to the fingertips of our users and with HONOR 9X Pro, featuring brand's self-developed AppGallery, we aim to empower our consumers with a choice to experience new innovation. The AppGallery has received a promising response globally, and we are confident to replicate our efforts and the success story in India as well. Moreover, we are constantly working with top developers and app companies to make the AppGallery a more robust app distribution platform. We appreciate our consumers support and love towards the brand, which inspires us to further bring new experiences and offerings for them."

From Honor's portfolio, the 9X Pro will be the first smartphone to come pre-installed with the AppGallery. It features a 6.59-inch IPS-LCD FullView Display at 2,340x1080 resolution and pushes a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by 7nm Kirin 810 AI chipset, integrates GPU Turbo 3.0 technology and 6GB RAM, which enhance and improve gaming and multitasking experience of the users. GPU Turbo 3.0 further enables AI algorithm to strike a balance between heightened image processing performance and energy efficiency. It houses a 48MP AI Triple Camera setup with f/1.8 aperture and 0.5 inch sensor, 8MP Super Wide Angle Camera (with 120-degree FOV) and 2MP depth-assist lens. The Super Slow Motion mode facilitates shooting videos at 480fps with up to 16x slow motion. It also comes with AIS Super Night Mode, 4-in-1 light fusion technology, AI Stabilisation and ISO level that reaching up to 102400. There is a 16MP AI Pop-Up Selfie Camera. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4000 mAh battery with Type C charging, and 256 GB internal storage. Priced at Rs 17,999, there is a special early access sale with some special offers.