HP expands Chromebook portfolio, launches x360 14a in India

To address the needs of school students, American multinational HP has introduced a new variant in its Chromebook series. The Chromebook x360 14 is a two-in-one, powered by Intel processor and will be available for Rs 29,999. The new Chromebook is designed to meet the needs of school students aged 4 to 15, supporting them to stay connected and creative regardless of whether they are at home, in the classroom, or in a blended learning environment, says HP.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India Market said, “With the increasingly important role of PCs in today’s hybrid learning environment, we are introducing the new HP Chromebook x360 14a designed to provide digital learners with the performance that they need for everyday tasks. This portable powerhouse is lightweight, slim and offers great value to our young students.”

HP claims the Chromebook x360 14a features battery life of up to 14 hours (HD). It features a x360 hinge brings flexibility to use the machine as a laptop or a tablet. It also sports a 14-inch HD Touch Display, and an 81 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by Intel N4010 GML Processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage and has a fan-less design.

It also houses a full-size keyboard with the Google "Everything" key for easy access to search, and several keyboard shortcuts. To be available in Mineral Silver, Ceramic White, and Forest Teal colors, the machine weights 1.49 kg. Users will also be entitled to ‘Google One’ member benefits, including 100GB of storage for one year.

Currently, other products in HP’s Chromebook portfolio include Mediatek powered 11-inch HP Chromebook priced at Rs 23,999, 14-inch Intel powered Chromebook 14A for Rs 27,999 and Intel i3 Powered Chromebook 14C for Rs 56,999 and the i5 variant for Rs 65,999.

Also Read: Vijay Kedia says he may not invest in Paytm, Zomato at any price. Here's why

Also Read: Jitendra New EV Tech investigating incident of its electric scooters catching fire