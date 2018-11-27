Huawei Mate 20 Pro with a triple camera and reverse wireless charging launched for Rs 69,990

Chinese technology giant Huawei is bringing one of its latest flagships to the Indian market. Unveiled last month, Huawei Mate 20 Pro packs in latest technology such as reverse wireless charging, in-screen fingerprint reader and a triple camera module. Priced at Rs 69,990, the Mate 20 Pro will be available on Amazon India from December 4 onwards.

Water and dust resistant (IP68 certified), the Mate 20 Pro is a tall device with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a 3120 x 1440p resolution. The notch on the top houses 3D Depth Sensing Camera System, which the company claims is secure and has a false acceptance rate of below1/1,000,000. There is also an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is powered by a 7 nm FinFET Kirin 980 chipset and is paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The higher variants come with 8GB RAM and 256 GB of inbuilt storage. It runs on Huawei's own EMUI 9.0, a smart operating system based on Android P.

Claiming it to be a photography beast, the Mate 20 Pro has Matrix camera setup at the rear. It is equipped with a 40-megapixel main camera, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. Together, the trio of lenses supports a wide range of focal lengths (equivalent to the performance of a 16-270mm zoom lens). There is a 24-megapixel camera at the front.

The device packs in a 4200 mAh battery, is accompanied by 40-watt fast-charging capabilities and supports Qi wireless charging. Huawei has gone a step ahead by introducing 'reverse wireless charging' and this can be used to charge other Qi-enabled smartphones. It supports 4.5G LTE Cat. 21 standard, allowing consumers to experience download speeds of up to 1.4Gbps, and dual-band (L1+L5) GPS positioning technology for enhancing positioning accuracy across a wide range of scenarios.