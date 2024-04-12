Infinix Note 40 Pro series launched in India: Check price, features and other details

Infinix has launched its latest smartphone series, the Note 40 Pro 5G which includes the Note 40 Pro and Note 40 Pro+. This series introduces the Infinix Cheetah X1 Chip, which the company claims is a dedicated power management chip designed to enhance efficiency and extend battery life. This chip, Infinix claims, enables multi-speed fast charging as well.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro Price and Availability

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G priced at Rs 21,999, which offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, and the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ at Rs 24,999, equipped with 12GB RAM and the same storage capacity.

Sales kick off today with an early bird offer exclusively on Flipkart starting at 12 PM. Early purchasers will benefit from a complimentary MagKit, valued at Rs 4,999, which includes a MagCase and a MagPower charger, enhancing the wireless charging experience.

Battery

Battery is the highlight of the Infinix Note 40 Pro. The series includes models with varying capacities, with the Note 40 Pro+ offering a 4600mAh battery and the Note 40 Pro equipped with a 5000mAh battery. Both models support up to 100W of wired charging and features like reverse charging and bypass charging, where devices can charge directly from the motherboard during intensive tasks like gaming, reducing heat buildup significantly.

The Note 40 Pro 5G series also gets a wireless magnetic charging solution which is similar to Apple’s MagSafe charging ecosystem. The company has introduced the MagCase, MagPad, and MagPower accessories to go with the new smartphone.

Display

Another highlight is the introduction of a 55-degree 3D curved AMOLED display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate. This series is also the first in its segment to offer an IR control and a multi-scenario interactive AI Voice activated lighting system.

Camera

Photography enthusiasts will get a 108MP OIS triple rear camera, which includes a 3x lossless zoom. The camera also features stabilization to handle motion effectively.

Performance

For gaming and entertainment, the Note 40 Pro 5G Series is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 5G chip. The series features a dual speaker system tuned by JBL.

Other features

Infinix has also included IP53 certification and an ‘AI-INTELLIGENT’ system that improves device interactions. The company is offering two major Android updates and three years of security updates guaranteed.