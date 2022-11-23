Jabra eyes working professionals in India, launches Evolve2 Buds

With the growing population of working professionals in a distributed environment, demand for enterprise and professional-grade audio products is on the rise. Eyeing this demand, the Danish audio equipment manufacturer Jabra has launched Jabra Evolve2 Buds in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 39,122, the Jabra Evolve2 Buds are certified for virtual meeting applications, including Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

“We see knowledge workers using PC mic, speaker and headphones that come along with mobile phones in professional environment, which brings down the quality of the call. In a hybrid meeting, the call experience is determined by the lowest common denominator. So, if one user has a poor audio device, the meeting experience is brought down to that. Organisations are beginning to understand this and are deploying professional grade audio and video products,” Peter Jayaseelan, Vice President & Managing Director - South Asia and Head - Public Sector (APAC), Jabra told Business Today.

Jabra’s biggest users in India are the knowledge workers, which is mainly driven by the IT and contact-centric industries. The company also sees other sectors like the BFSI, Legal, Accounting & Audit firms using these solutions. “Besides this, we are beginning to see manufacturing, education, healthcare, Front Line Workers, and government offices beginning to deploy UC platforms and audio and video devices are required to ensure quality meetings,” added Jayaseelan.

Although Jabra claims India as the key market and plans to continue to focus and drive growth and cater to customer requirements, the company did not disclose any plans for manufacturing in India.

On the surge in business due to the pandemic, Jayaseelan did not share any India-specific numbers. He said, “Businesses across sectors were disrupted in the last two years, and as a result, we witnessed an increase in demand for audio and video collaboration solutions. We have seen a healthy growth in the last 3 financial years, fueled by market demand and the need for devices to help people work remotely. Last financial year, we grew globally by 22%.” He even refused to comment on product-wise revenue data but highlighted that professional-grade enterprise solution is a key focus area for the company.