Khul Ja Sim Sim! Microsoft makes coding super easy, anyone can do it

In an exciting development in the tech space, Microsoft Inc has come out with a language model that can help even non-developers build applications using spoken commands instead of codes.

Microsoft revealed during the opening day of the Build developer conference that it is using OpenAI's GPT-3 model, which is AI-powered assistance, that helps anyone create apps using natural language.

After receiving an exclusive licence to GPT-3 in September 2020, this is Microsoft's first commercial application using the language model.

GPT-3 grasps the intricacies of human language and can automatically generate realistic-sounding news articles, among other tasks.

As per Microsoft's Ryan Cunningham, Director PM, Power Apps, the company has fine-tuned OpenAI GPT-3, which is touted to be one of the most advanced natural language AI models on the planet.

OpenAI GPT-3 automatically generates Power Fx formulas based on natural language input, meaning it understands the intricacies of human language and can help people, including non-coders, build apps.

"Now you'll be able to simply tell Power Apps what you'd like to see-for example, "show me customers from the US whose subscription expired"-and a set of formulas will be presented along with an explanation of how they work. Simply select one to apply the logic to your app," Cunningham wrote.

GPT-3 is an advanced natural language AI model that implements deep learning to be able to both understand and produce human-like text based on a prompt in natural language.

Microsoft's entry into Power Apps and "low-code" development space come on the back of giants like Google and Facebook investing heavily in making their cloud platforms easier for non-coders to use.

As per Microsoft, AI-powered app development will help all makers accelerate app development efforts and build more complex solutions.

"And this is just the beginning. As we expand the use of AI-powered app development throughout Power Apps and Microsoft Power Platform, we will continue to invest in ways to drive enhanced, intuitive, and accelerated experiences for all developers, making the best developers even better," added Cunningham.

