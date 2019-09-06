Lenovo launches A6 Note, K10 Note and Lenovo Z6 Pro in India

With the festive season just around the corner, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Lenovo has launched three new smartphones in the Indian market. Targeting millennials with the launch of three new products, the company is eyeing all the popular price bands in the smartphone space. The Lenovo A6 Note has been priced at Rs 7,999, K10 Note at Rs 13,999 and Z6 Pro at Rs 33,999.

The Lenovo A6 Note features a 6.09-inch dewdrop display with 720x1520 pixel resolution and has 88 per cent screen to body ratio. The device is powered by MediaTek P22 Octa-Core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz and paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone packs in 4000 mAh battery and features a 13MP + 2MP Dual AI rear camera with f/2.0 and a 5MP AI selfie camera. For security, it even packs in a face unlock feature along with fingerprint scanner. The Lenovo A6 Note has been priced at Rs 7,999 and will be available on Flipkart starting September 11.

Competing against the likes of recently launched Xiaomi Mi A3, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 5 Pro, the Lenovo K10 Note sports a 6.3-inch dewdrop screen in a unibody colourful design. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and has a 4050 mAH battery onboard. Prices starting from Rs 13,999, the phone features triple camera module with 16MP + 5MP + 8MP AI smart camera. Of the three, the 16MP is the primary camera, the 5MP is a depth sensor and the 8MP has the 2x Optical Zoom lens. To be available on Flipkart starting September 16, the 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 6GB+128GB variant is priced Rs 15,999.

The most premium of the three, the Lenovo Z6 Pro, is the flagship offering from the company. Powered by the latest Qualcomm 855 processor, its key features include Hyper Video AI Quad Camera, Cold front Water Cooling, and the 6th Generation In-Display Fingerprint Unlock. It features a 3D gradient body and 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with DC Dimming and HDR 10 support. The phone packs in a 48MP primary sensor along with a 16MP wide angle lens, 8MP telephoto lens and 2MP sensor for shooting videos. There is also a 32MP front camera. It has 4000 mAh battery onboard. The Lenovo Z6 Pro will be available Black starting September 11 2019 on Flipkart for Rs 33,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128 GB onboard storage. Lenovo Z6 Pro will face tough competition from the Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7 and Asus 6Z.

Launch offers

Lenovo has worked around launch offers for all the three smartphones. Consumers purchasing the Lenovo A6 Note will be entitled to Rs 2200 Jio cashback in the form of 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each and partner coupon from Cleartrip worth Rs 3,000 applicable on recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 prepaid plan. For Lenovo K10 Note, a Rs 2200 Jio cashback in the form of 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each and 125 GB 4G data in the form of 5GB additional data for 25 recharges, applicable on recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 prepaid plan. Lastly, buyers of Lenovo Z6 Pro will have access to Rs 2200 Jio cashback in the form of 22 vouchers of Rs 100 each and partner coupon from Make My Trip worth Rs 1300, Myntra worth Rs 1500 and Zoom Car worth Rs 2000 applicable on recharge of Rs 299 prepaid plan.

