Lenovo Z6 Pro to launch today at 11:30 am: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs, more

Lenovo Z6 Pro will be launched in China today at 11:30am (IST). The details of the new Lenovo smartphone have been leaked and most of the features are known. Lenovo's VP Chang Cheng recently revealed full specifications of the model on the Chinese social networking side, Weibo. The new Lenovo Z6 Pro will be the successor to the Z5 Pro which was launched in 2018. The new Z6 Pro is expected to come with in-display fingerprint sensor and quad-camera setup at the back. Other big feature of the new Z6 Pro is its huge battery, 512GB of storage and the latest Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The launch of Lenovo Z6 Pro will be streamed live on Lenovo Mobile's official Weibo account. Lenovo has already teased the specifications and the camera samples of the Z6 Pro. The phone is also targeting gamers with its PC-like liquid cooling system and 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Lenovo Z6 Pro will come with a 6.39-inch display and pack a Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Chinese benchmarking platform, AnTuTu, has given the Z6 Pro an impressive score of 403,077, outperforming the other Snapdragon 855 SoCs. There are reports that the Z6 Pro will also have a 5G variant but nothing has been made public yet. The phone comes with 4000 mAh battery with fast charging as well as Dolby Panoramic Sound for superior 360-degree sound.

For optics, the Z6 Pro will come with 48-MP primary sensor coupled with 8-MP and 16-MP sensors and a 2-MP depth sensor. The setup comes with six-axis OIS, 125-degree wide-angle lens, and 2.39cm Super Macro mode. On the front, Z6 Pro has a 32-MP sensor for selfies. Additionally, the Z6 Pro's new Hyper Video feature will offer improved macro potential and faster data transfer speeds.

The Lenovo Z6 Pro will be a dual SIM phone and will run on ZUI 11 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Edited By: Udit Verma

