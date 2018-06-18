LG launches LG X5 with 4500mAh battery, 5.5-inch HD display

LG has come up with another mid-range device X5 (2018). The device comes will entry-level specifications and has been launched in South Korea. The device comes with a price tag of KRW 363,000 (Roughly Rs 22,374). There is no clarity about its launch in India.

As far as specifications are concerned, the device comes with a 5.5-inch HD display which yields a resolution of 1280x720. The phone comes with 2GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core processor. One of the biggest USPs of the device is a 4500mAh battery.

In terms of software, the LG X5(2018) comes with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. However, it is overlaid by LG's custom UI. In terms of optics, the device features a 13megapixel primary camera and a 5megapixel secondary camera on the front panel. The LG X5 (2018) supports Cat. 4 4G LTE connectivity. The phone measures in at 154.7 x 78.1 x 8.9mm, and weighs 171 grams.

On the back panel, the device comes with a fingerprint sensor. Surprisingly, the phone sports thick bezels on all four sides which a conventional form factor. The device is entry-level but if LG plans to launch the device in India, it will have to take on a brimming competition between Xiaomi, Motorola, Oppo and Asus.