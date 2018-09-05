Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications, availability

Xiaomi flagged off its launch event today where the next generation of Redmi smartphones are expected to be introduced in India. The Redmi 6, along with the affordable Redmi 6A and the higher placed Redmi 6 Pro are expected to be introduced here at the launch event in New Delhi. These smartphones are already available in China and will succeed the bestselling Redmi 5 smartphones in India.

Redmi 6- 10 Sept

6 Pro- 11 sept

6A- 19 sept

Highlights:

12:47 pm: Xiaomi unveils Redmi 6A, the successor to Redmi 5A, which has been dubbed as 'Desh Ka Naya Smartphone'.

12:48 pm: Xiaomi Redmi 6A comes with improved design, performance and camera

12:50 pm: Xiaomi Redmi 6A comes with 5.45-inch 18:9 HD+ display, which allows it to sport a bigger screen in a footprint similar to Redmi 5A

12:52 pm: Xiaomi Redmi 6A comes with brushed metal finish and arc design which makes the phone feel slimmer in hand than it actually is.

12:54 pm: Xiaomi Redmi 6A will come in four colours - black, gold, rose gold and blue

12:55 pm: On the performance front, the Xiaomi Redmi 6A comes with a Mediatek Helio A22 processor featuring 12nm quad-core FinFET processor which allows clock speeds up to 2.0 GHz.

01:00 pm: The 12nm chipset allows Xiaomi Redmi 6A to deliver better battery performance as well as CPU performance. This is the only smartphone in the segment with a FinFET processor and clock speed of 2.0GHz.

01:04 pm: The Redmi 6A comes with AI-enabled raise to unlock feature, which activates face unlock as you raise the phone. It can also be unlocked using the Mi Band or a Smart Unlock which uses a paired device to unlock the phone.

01:04 pm: The Redmi 6A continues to feature a 2+1 SIM card and SD card tray. Dual VoLTE and dual standby is also on board.

01:06 pm: Redmi 6A ships with MIUI 9, which will be upgraded to MIUI 10 in time.

01:07 pm: The rear camera on Redmi 6A comes is a 16MP sensor with PDAF, EIS. The front camera is a 5MP unit with AI portrait for portrait selfied and AI Beautify 4.0.

01:08 pm: Next up is the Xiaomi Redmi 6 which comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display. It also has a brushed metallic finish and arc design for better one-handed usage. It will be available in blue, black, gold and rose gold.

01:09 pm: With focus on offering dual camera experience to all, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 comes with 12MP and 5MP cameras at the back with a pixel size of 1.25 microns. The bigger pixel allows for 25 per cent more light, helpful in low-light conditions.

01:09 pm: The dual camera setup on Redmi 6 comes with AI portrait mode featuring Xiaomi's AI-powered semantics engine. It also comes with EIS for more stable videos.

01:09 pm: The front camera on the Xiaomi Redmi 6 comes with AI portrait and AI Beautify 4.0.

01:10 pm: The Redmi 6 employs the octa-core Meditek Helio P22 SoC with 12nm architecture with clock speeds up to 2.0GHz. Four cores can fire at 2.0GHz, whereas the rest are at 1.5GHz, and they work on intelligent task allocation.

01:11 pm: Redmi 6 also comes with AI face unlock, fingerprint reader, unlock with Mi Band and unlock with paired devices.

01:11 pm: The Redmi 6 also comes with 2+1 card tray, as well as dual VoLTE and dual standby.

01:11 pm: The Redmi 6 will come with MIUI 9, which will be upgraded to MIUI 10.

01:12 pm: Now comes the Redmi 6 Pro, meant for power users. The device comes with a 19:9 notched display featuring a FullHD+ 5.84-inch panel. The notch can be hidden easily too.

01:13 pm: The design of Redmi 6 Pro features a curved body, and it will be available in black, gold, blue and red.

01:14 pm: The rear dual camera setup features a 12MP Sony IMX486 sensor with 1.25-micron pixel size, along with a 5MP secondary sensor from Samsung for depth perception. The camera has AI capabilities, too. It also features AI semantic segmentation for clicking bokeh images. The rear camera also comes with EIS. The front camera comes with AI portrait selfie.

01:16 pm: The Redmi 6 Pro comes with trusted Snapdragon 625 processor. The comes with a 4,000mAh battery, which Xioami claims can last for two days.

01:20 pm: The Redmi 6 Pro will ship with MIUI 9, which will be upgraded to MIUI 10.

01:23 pm: The Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro will be made locally. The devices have been tweaked with India in mind, where a graphite sheet has been added for better heat dissipation, keeping in mind the climate conditions here.

01:24 pm: The Xiaomi Redmi 6A has been priced at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB+16GB variant, the 2GB+32GB variant has been priced Rs 6,999. The two variants of Redmi 6 have been priced at Rs 7,999 (3GB+32GB) and Rs 9,499 (3GB+64GB). The Redmi 6 Pro will be available at Rs 10,999 (3GB+32GB) and Rs 12,999 (4GB+64GB). These are introductory prices and will be re-evaluated after two months based on India Rupee's position in comparision to US Dollar.

01:26 pm: The Redmi 6 will go on sale for the first time on September 10, the Redmi 6 Pro on September 11, and the Redmi 6A will be available from September 19.

Watch the launch event here: