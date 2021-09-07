Mercer | Mettl launches campus hiring solution suite; to help move hiring process online

Enabling companies to continue hiring directly from campuses without disruption, Mercer | Mettl has launched a new virtual campus hiring suite.

The Campus Hiring Solution Suite will replicate the step-by-step process of traditional campus hiring for companies by shifting the process online. This would include processes like campus selection, student engagement before the placements through case study competitions and hackathons, assessments and interviews, amongst others.

"This tool is specifically helpful during the current times when travel is restricted and most of the campuses are shut," says Mercer | Mettl CEO Siddhartha Gupta.

Mercer | Mettl has been facilitating campus hiring drives with a lot of companies for almost 10 years now. However, many modern-age components have been added to campus hiring platform that weren't there earlier. For instance, all disparate and unique talent and technology advancements like assessments, AI-powered remote proctoring technology, and remote video interview and engagement tools have been brought together.

"We have been facilitating campus hiring drives with a lot of companies for almost 10 years now. Now that we have created this new platform, it will further ease the job of recruiters and the existing 1,500 clients' relationship with so many companies, who can now onboard and do all their campus drives processes at one place rather than separately," adds Gupta.

Along with automating the entire campus hiring process, the suite will eliminate the long-standing challenges associated with traditional drives by doing away with activities such as multiple campus visits, physical assessments and other logistical hassles and monetary overheads.

The solution has empowered employers to locate and hire talent from anywhere through a streamlined and scientifically validated process and make data-backed hiring decisions. Organisations can now screen, interview, evaluate, select and engage candidates through this one common platform, which offers a unified experience to all stakeholders across campuses globally.

Gupta believes that with competition for talent heating up, companies need access to a wider pool of talent. The new solution will help corporates expand their reach beyond tier-1 colleges to tier-2 and tier-3 colleges. The tool comes with in-depth assessment tools that allow recruiters to screen high-quality talent from these campuses in a scalable manner which was earlier not possible due to logistical issues.

It also brings cost efficiencies into the campus recruiting process, particularly when companies are looking at means to save cost. Since all the processes are moved virtually, the tool obviates the need for recruiters to travel physically to campuses, which was earlier done in sequential order making campus hiring a long-drawn and resource-intensive process. The tool enables recruiters to virtually target multiple campuses all at once, making the process highly efficient and scalable.

Commenting on the cost of the suite, Gupta says, "The cost of this platform can be customised as per an organisation's requirements based on the key features of the platform opted for and the scale of campus drive to be conducted -- the number of campuses and students reached."

For hiring platform, Mercer | Mettl has been working with five out of six of India's largest technology services companies for their large-scale campus hiring drives, three of India's largest e-commerce companies, global tech companies and over 1,500 corporates spanning manufacturing, pharma, FMCG, consulting and BFSI.

With this new launch, the company is expecting existing as well as new clients to onboard to this platform to conduct campus drives.

