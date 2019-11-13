Motorola Razr foldable phone to launch today: Price, specifications, camera, other details

Can folding phones be a trend yet again? That'll depend massively on the success of the new Motorola Razr set to launch today at an event in Los Angeles. Mototrola fans are keenly waiting for the unveiling of the new phone - a revival of the iconic Moto Razr.

Even though the excitement is high, a lot of information about the phone's features is already out. Multiple leaks have suggested that the new Motorola Razr will come with a bendable OLED display. Also, it will be built similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold, but have the stylish pocketable design Moto Razr was popular for. However, supported with current generation technology, the phone quite obviously will be a lot more advanced.

The leaks of Moto Razr include official renders, internal specifications and practically all details fans are keen to know. Here's a quick glimpse:

The new 2019 Moto Razr will bring cheer to the fans of its 2004 Moto Razr with the flip phone feature. Not just that, Motorola Razr's foldable OLED display will run across the length of the phone. The display will measure 6.3-inches with a screen resolution of 876 x 2142 pixels. Amazingly, the screen will bend from the middle, with a hinge facilitating the movement. Like many other smartphones, it will come with a notch on the top. The chin will be bulky and possibly hold the battery.

Similar to the original Razr, the 2019 Moto Razr will also have a small display outside with a resolution of 800 x 600 pixels. The space will mostly show app notifications, SMSes and call alerts. It's also like to be useful in taking selfies while on the move.

As is the rage these days, the new Motorola Razr will come with three cameras. The rear will have a single camera to click pictures, while the front of the phone -- when you flip it open -- will have a selfie camera. Interestingly, the outside of the phone will also have a selfie camera.

The phone's specification is predominantly mid-range with Snapdragon 710 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The operating system will be Android. Considering the mid-range specifications, the price of the phone could be lesser than the current foldable phones in the market.

The new Motorola Razr comes with a 2730mAh battery, which is not particularly powerful if you compare it to other big launches this year. Motorola Razr's price is rumoured to be around $1,500, which converts to well over Rs 1 lakh in India. But, it'll still be cheaper than Fold which is priced at Rs 1.65 lakh.

