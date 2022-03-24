Netflix to release maiden FPS game Into the Dead 2: Unleashed this month 

Netflix’s video game feature -- Netflix Games—is now available on Android and iOS devices. The US-based streaming giant will release its maiden first-person shooter (FPS) game Into the Dead 2: Unleashed, developed by New Zealand-based developer PikPok this month.

But what is so different about this game except that it is Netflix’s maiden FPS game? This game has multiple action-packed chapters, stages like oil fields and military bases, challenges like thick burning forests and frozen mountain tops. Players can also unlock and upgrade melee weapons, firearms, explosives and a lot more.

According to Netflix, “In this sequel to the hit zombie action Into the Dead, armed players must fend off ever-increasing zombie threats while crossing treacherous [terrains]. In a world where no one is safe, do what needs to be done to stay alive. Maim, mow down, and eliminate the Dead—anything to keep moving.”

Another interesting feature of this game is that New Zealand actor Matt Whelan, who featured in the second season of Narcos, voiced Mason, a significant part of the game.

Other games that were launched on March 22 were This is a True Story and Shatter Remastered. Some more games available on the platform are Arcanium: Rise of Akhan, Asphalt Xtreme, Kittens, Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, Wonderputt Forever, Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Bowling Ballers, Dominoes Café, Card Blast, Dungeon Dwarves and Teeter (Up).

