Nokia C32 launched in India with 3-day battery, 50MP camera, Android 13; check pricing, other details

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia phones, has unveiled the all-new Nokia C32, a budget-friendly smartphone that plays on some of Nokia's legacy strengths. The phone comes with Android 13 operating system, a 50MP dual camera, a three-day battery life, and a toughened glass finish.

Price and Availability

The Nokia C32 is available in India starting today at retail stores and on Nokia.com. Customers can choose from two storage and memory configurations: 7GB/64GB and 7GB/128GB, priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,499, respectively. As part of the Jio Partner Offer, Jio Plus (Postpaid) users on the Rs 399 plan will receive exclusive benefits, including additional data and coupons for various services.

The phone is available in three vibrant colors: Charcoal, Breezy Mint, or Beach Pink

Nokia C32 Features

The Nokia C32 comes with a toughened glass back, dual-tone finish, and straight sidewalls, representing. Its 6.5-inch HD+ display provides vivid visuals, and customers can choose from , each with matching accent details. The phone comes with an Octacore chipset with 4GB permanent RAM. However, it can be paired with 3GB of virtual RAM to bring up the figure to 7GB.

The phone comes with a 50MP AI main camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The Nokia C32 comes with Android 13 right out of the box.

The Nokia C32 features a toughened glass front and back, a metal chassis, and IP52-rated protection against scratches, drops, and daily wear and tear. The company claims that it also comes with app hibernation and super battery saver, enabling the smartphone to last up to three days on a single charge. Additionally, Nokia C32 receives two years of security updates.

Ravi Kunwar, VP- India & APAC, HMD Global, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, "The Nokia C32 delivers reliable performance, stunning visuals, and long-lasting battery life. The success of the Nokia C-series in India motivates us to continue offering great value and innovation in this segment. We believe that value should not sacrifice design, so we have included a toughened glass finish usually seen in more premium designs to ensure that it looks as good as the pictures it takes."

