Nokia X5 with notch, dual camera, pure Android launched: Price, specifications, availability

HMD Global launched the Nokia X5, its second smartphone with a notch, in China on Wednesday. It is the new offering under the X-series of smartphones by the company and has been placed below the first device under the line-up, the Nokia X6. Apart from the tall display with the notch, the Nokia X5 brings to the table a dual camera set-up, double-sided glass body, and pure Android Oreo among other things.

The USP of the Nokia X5 is the notch atop a tall 5.86-inch display. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a HD+ resolution (1520x720 pixels). With the notch and the tall screen, the Nokia X5 boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 84 per cent. At the front, the device has a slight chin which houses the Nokia branding.

The Nokia X5 comes with a double-sided glass body with integrated polycarbonate frame. The antenna bands have been concealed for a better look. At the back is a vertically stacked dual camera setup with LED flash in the top centre position. The fingerprint scanner has been placed below the camera module, and Nokia logo underneath it.

Under the hood, the Nokia X5 is running an octa-core Mediatek Helio P60 processor with four A73 and four A53 cores, all clocked at 2.0GHz. It is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This can be further expanded to 256GB via microSD card. The Nokia X5 runs vanilla Android Oreo but is not part of the Android One programme, at least in Chinese markets.

In the optics department, the Nokia X5 sports a rear dual camera, featuring a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP sensor for capturing depth of field. At the front is an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and 80.4-degree field of view. It employs AI image technology, built-in portrait background blur, portrait skin mode and HDR mode among other functions.

Connectivity options on the Nokia X5 include a USB Type-C port, LTE Cat. 4, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and a 3.5mm audio jack. All this draws juice from a 3060mAh battery.

The Nokia X5 comes in three colour options - black, white and blue. In the Chinese markets, the 3GB variant has been priced at CNY 999 (around Rs 10,000) and CNY 1,399 (around Rs 14,000). With HMD Global reportedly going to release the Nokia X6 in the global markets soon, we might expect the Nokia X6 to make an appearance shortly after. For now, it is available on few Chinese e-commerce websites.