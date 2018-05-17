OnePlus 6 launched in India at Rs 34,999; offers, prices, variants, specifications

Just hours after the OnePlus 6 launched globally, the device has been unveiled in India. The company took the wraps off the device at an event in Mumbai.

OnePlus has essentially launched three variants of the device. The mirror black finish, midnight black and the all new Avengers Edition based on the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Infinity War.

The base variant comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage at a price of Rs 34,999. The second variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 39,999. The company has not mentioned the mentioned the availabillity of a standard 256GB internal storage variant.

The OnePlus 6 Avengers Infinity War special edition with a textured back and new colour scheme is priced at Rs 44,999. The device comes with 256GB internal storage and 8GB RAM. Fans of both Avengers and OnePlus can get a hold of the limited edition OnePlus 6 on May 29.

OnePlus has also expanded its facilities in India by virtue of five new experience stores in India. Earlier, the company just had one in Bengaluru. Here interested buyers can experience the devices and meet fellow OnePlus enthusiasts.

The company is expanding to 10 new exclusive service centres in India. The company claims it can resolve issues quickly with the help of trained staff in these new service centres.

The OnePlus 6 comes with an all-glass design protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and "daily water resistance". The front panel is a 6.28-inch full Optic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, offering an impressive 84 per cent screen to body ratio. The OnePlus 6 comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU.

For optics, OnePlus has given its flagship a dual camera setup at the rear with a 16-megapixel camera sporting an f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel camera which also has f/1.7 aperture. OnePlus claims that the 16-megapixel main camera has a 19 per cent larger sensor with Optical Image stabilization and Electronic Image stabilization for better low-light photography and stable videos.

OnePlus will bring the bokeh mode to the front camera with a software update. The phone supports 4K video in up to 60 frames per second and "super-slow-motion" mode for capturing high-definition video at up to 480 fps.

OnePlus 6 is 7.75mm thick and weighs in at 177 grams. Intialy the device will be available in two colours - mirror black, midnight black and later OnePlus will launch a limited edition silk white colour.

For connectivity, the device has a dual SIM port with support for two nano SIM cards on LTE network. Other connectivity options include NFC, Type C, audio support via USB and Bluetooth 5.0.

The OnePlus 6 also has a fingerprint scanner at the rear which is in a rectangular shape this time.