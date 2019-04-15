OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 may launch on May 14; Key specs, features we know so far

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus series smartphones next month on May 14, 2019. According to a post on Twitter by Tipster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus7 Series smartphone will be launched globally on "14th May" 2019! OnePlus is expected to launch at least two models of the OnePlus flagship - OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The 5G variant of OnePlus 7 could also be announced at the event, but as per the rumours, the phone would only be launched in the second half of 2019.

The tipster has shared the poster of OnePlus with a launch date inscribed on it. The poster reveals the new tagline 'Go Beyond Speed'. The poster was leaked on Weibo but there is no official confirmation from the OnePlus yet.

Okay, so I'm gonna stop with the estimations and give you all what you want. I can confirm that #OnePlus7 Series is launching globally on "14th May" 2019! Exactly 1 month left for #OnePlus' Flagship Killer to be revealed! According to earlier leak: #GoBeyondSpeed! #OnePlus7Pro pic.twitter.com/KlUpHjZms7 Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 14, 2019

Meanwhile, OnePlus' new phones have been leaked to death on the internet and most of the specs are already known. As per the leaks, OnePlus 7 will have a complete edge-to-edge display panel, inspired by the Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro. OnePlus 7 will also have a pop-up selfie camera powered by a motor and placed at an off-center position. The OnePlus 7 will again come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and will have an impressive screen-to-body ratio.

As far as the rear cameras are concerned, OnePlus 7 is expected to get a triple camera setup with a 48-MP primary shooter having a Sony IMX586 sensor. Apart from the 48-MP sensor, the rear camera will also feature a wide-angle camera and a depth sensor/TOF sensor.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6.67-inch Super Optic AMOLED display, 8GB RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box and a triple rear camera setup that will include 48-MP primary sensors. The Pro variant is also expected to come with curved display.

Meanwhile, OnePlus' CEO Peter Lau, while speaking at European Institute of Design, said that the company is working on 'Smart Displays'. He also spoke about building office products for the cloud-connected era, combined with advancements in 5G and AI.

