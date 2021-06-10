OnePlus Nord CE launched in India; Check out specifications, price

Chinese phone maker OnePlus on Thursday, June 10 launched the much anticipated OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India. OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the successor to the OnePlus Nord which was launched in India last year. The 'CE' in OnePlus Nord CE 5G stands for "Core Edition".

OnePlus Nord was the firm's affordable mid-range device and so is its successor - OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The phone was launched as part of the firm's Summer Launch Event and will go on sale from June 16 onwards.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available on Amazon India and the OnePlus India website. The phone will be available for pre-ordering from June 11 onwards but only for Red Cable Club members.

One Plus Nord CE 5G Specifications

OnePlus claims that Nord CE 5G is the smartphone maker's slimmest smartphone since OnePlus 6T and is just 7.9 mm thick. The phone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that has 1080x2400 pixels screen resolution. OnePlus Nord CE 5G has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is also very light, weighing just 170 grams.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a triple camera setup at the back and a single selfie camera in the front. The main rear lens is a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an EIS feature. This is supported by 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a mono-lens 2-megapixel sensor.

The selfie camera on the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has an 8-megapixel lens. This is a huge departure from the original OnePlus Nord which had a dual-camera setup at the front. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G also has face unlock technology as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Coming to what's under the surface of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor along with Adreno 619 GPU. OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by a 4500mAh battery. The UI of the phone is OxygenOS 11 that is based on Android 11.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a multitude of connectivity options. It has USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack. As evident from the name of the device, the phone will support 5G connectivity as well. OnePlus Nord CE 5G has been launched in three colours - Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price

OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes in three different memory models The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which is also the cheapest one, has been priced at Rs 22,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model would be available for Rs 24,999 while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is being sold at Rs 27,999.

