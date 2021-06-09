OnePlus Nord CE 5G to launch on June 10: Here's all you need to know

Chinese phone maker OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone in India on June 10 as part of its Summer Launch Event. The smartphone will be launched alongside the OnePlus TV U1S in the country.

At the event, the firm is expected to unveil the details of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which it has promised would be big on every front. In order to build up hype for the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the company has released some teasers through its social media handles.

Few details about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G are known through these teasers and other leaks. OnePlus Nord CE 5G is being viewed as the successor to the OnePlus Nord which was launched in India last year. OnePlus Nord was the firm's affordable mid-range device.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Details

One Plus CEO Pete Lau has stated that the phone will be more affordable than the original Nord as the price is one of the most important aspects for phones in India, especially budget devices. OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be launched with hardware that is more fitting for 2021.

Through leaks and teasers, it is known that OnePlus Nord CE 5G will have a sleek and streamlined design. It will have a thickness of just 7.9 mm. OnePlus Nord CE 5G will boast a triple-lens camera setup that will have an impressive 64-megapixel primary sensor. In its Instagram teasers, OnePlus had revealed that there would be a 3.5mm audio jack.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to feature a Snapdragon 750 ship. It will also have a fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The latest teaser had revealed that the phone would sport a 4,500mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India

It is expected that OnePlus Nord CE 5G would be cheaper than OnePlus Nord. Since the original price of the OnePlus Nord was Rs 24,999, OnePlus Nord CE 5G's price could be in the range of Rs 20,000- 25,000. Those who are interested in buying the OnePlus Nord CE 5G can head on over to Amazon or the OnePlus India website and show their interest.

The phone will be available for pre-ordering from June 11 onwards but only for Red Cable Club members. These people can book the smartphone on Amazon or OnePlus India website. Red Cable Club members will receive gifts worth Rs 2,699 for pre-ordering the device.

One Plus Nord CE 5G launch contests

For its Summer Launch Event, OnePlus is conducting a few contests in which fans of the firm stand a chance to win some goodies. They may even win a OnePlus Nord CE 5G if they are lucky enough.

To take part in the contests, interested parties need to head on over to the product page of the device on Amazon or OnePlus India website and click on the "Notify Me" option. Those who have enrolled in the contests stand a chance to win prizes every day till June 10, 11:59 pm.

The prizes for these contests range from OnePlus Nord CE 5G, a OnePlus TV U Series U1S to Rs 500 off on the OnePlus Phone, Rs 1000 off on OnePlus TV and Rs 100 off on OnePlus Audio. Winners of the contests will receive the prizes on their OnePlus account as coupons which will remain valid until June 30.

The company will also offer merchandise related to the Nord series at its Summer Launch Event on June 10.

